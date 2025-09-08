State Farm Expands Estimating Platform Options Nationwide for Select Service Network

Insurer to offer choice between CCC One and Mitchell Cloud Estimating following successful Ohio pilot program.

State Farm announced September 8 that it will expand estimating platform options for its Select Service collision repair network nationwide, building on a successful pilot program launched in 2024.

The nation’s largest private passenger auto insurer will now allow all Select Service repairers to choose between CCC One and Mitchell Cloud Estimating (MCE) platforms for writing estimates, marking a significant shift toward greater flexibility for its preferred provider network.

“State Farm has been exploring the use of an additional estimating product suite for its