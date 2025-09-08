CollisionWeek

PPG Launches New Solventborne Refinish System for U.S. Collision Repair Facilities

Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) today introduced the PPG Velocity refinish system, a line of solventborne automotive paint products targeting U.S. collision repair facilities.

The system includes more than 70 toners with pearl, aluminum and xirallic pigments, five clearcoats and multiple gray-shade undercoats. One clearcoat product, PPG OneVisit, is designed to reduce booth cycle times.

“The PPG Velocity refinish system helps independent body shops work faster and more efficiently,” said Brian Osterried, PPG collision product manager for automotive refinish. “It’s built for busy shops that need to deliver reliable results at a great value, helping them grow their business

