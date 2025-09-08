Boyd Group CEO Named Master of Ceremonies for November 3 MSO Symposium

Brian Kaner, president and CEO of Boyd Group Services Inc., will serve as master of ceremonies at the 2025 MSO Symposium on November 3 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Rio Hotel & Casino.

The Boyd Group operates collision repair and glass service companies including Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com across North America. The Boyd Group recently celebrated the opening of its 1,000th location.

“I am excited to serve as MC of the 2025 event, which has a history of bringing our industry leaders together for