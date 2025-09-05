PPG Launches Software to Optimize Paint Mixing for Weather Conditions

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) introduced new software designed to help collision repair shops select optimal paint products based on real-time environmental conditions.

The PPG MagicMix software, part of the company’s PPG LINQ digital ecosystem, recommends specific combinations of hardener and thinner products based on current temperature and humidity levels in spray booths or application areas.

The company said the software works with its existing PPG MagicBox mixing room solution and PPG MagicSensor device to collect environmental data. The system aims to reduce paint defects and improve repair quality by accounting for weather variations that can affect paint application.

“Temperature