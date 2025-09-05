CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Percentage of Collision Repair Facilities Reporting Higher Sales Up Slightly in July Month Over Month

Percentage of Collision Repair Facilities Reporting Higher Sales Up Slightly in July Month Over Month

By Leave a Comment

Though an improvement, more than two-thirds of shops continue to report lower sales. Shops also report increased hiring plans compared to most recent lows in March.

A larger percentage of collision repair facility operators report business improved in July on a month over month basis though shops seeing an improvement overall are down compared to last year according to CollisionWeek’s Business Conditions research. The percentage reporting higher year-over-year (YoY) sales increased to just over one out of five respondents. Collision repair facilities reported higher sales across just 21.4% of respondents in July, up from 19.2% in June, but down from

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey