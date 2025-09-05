Percentage of Collision Repair Facilities Reporting Higher Sales Up Slightly in July Month Over Month

Though an improvement, more than two-thirds of shops continue to report lower sales. Shops also report increased hiring plans compared to most recent lows in March.

A larger percentage of collision repair facility operators report business improved in July on a month over month basis though shops seeing an improvement overall are down compared to last year according to CollisionWeek’s Business Conditions research. The percentage reporting higher year-over-year (YoY) sales increased to just over one out of five respondents. Collision repair facilities reported higher sales across just 21.4% of respondents in July, up from 19.2% in June, but down from