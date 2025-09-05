New Jersey State Senator Promotes Bill to Mandate Insurance Appraisal Rights

A New Jersey lawmaker is backing legislation that would require all auto insurance policies in the state to include appraisal clauses, giving policyholders the right to dispute claim settlements.

Senate Bill 4534 (SB 4534), introduced in May by State Senator Paul Moriarty, D-District 4, would mandate that insurance carriers include appraisal provisions in their policies. The bill is currently before the Senate Commerce Committee.

According to the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ, which supports the measure, the legislation comes as insurance companies increasingly remove or limit appraisal clauses from their policies,

The right to appraisal