CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Strong US Property/Casualty Insurance Underwriting Profitability in First Half of 2025 to Continue

Strong US Property/Casualty Insurance Underwriting Profitability in First Half of 2025 to Continue

By Leave a Comment

Fitch Ratings reports private passenger auto direct loss ratio down 6.3 points, tariffs could impact severity in second half of year.

The U.S. Property Casualty (P/C) insurance industry reported very strong results for in the first half of 2025 (1H25), with a statutory combined ratio of 96.4%, down 1.2 percentage points year over year (YoY) according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch expects continued underwriting profitability for the second half of 2025 (2H25). While premium pricing remains positive overall, it continues to moderate. Further underwriting performance improvement could be tempered by hurricane activity and increased competition in the auto insurance segment that

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey