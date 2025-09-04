CollisionWeek

Kinetic Opens Second San Francisco Bay Area Digital Repair Hub

Kinetic announced yesterday it opened a new digital repair facility in San Leandro, Calif. marking its second location in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The facility provides calibration and repair services for vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles and other digitally complex cars. Kinetic uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and robotics technologies to service modern vehicles after collisions.

“As EVs and ADAS-equipped models become more sophisticated, having the right technology and infrastructure in place to safely re-evaluate and calibrate these vehicles is critical,” said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and co-founder of Kinetic. “The new hub expands Kinetic’s ability

