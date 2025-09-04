Kari Barton Named Canadian Affiliate Services Director at Certified Collision Group

The Certified Collision Group Inc. (CCG) named Kari Barton as affiliate services director for Canada, the company announced yesterday.

Barton brings more than 30 years of experience in collision repair, insurance, collision management, vendor relations and shop training to the member network platform that serves independent collision repair operators across the U.S. and Canada.

“Throughout her career, Kari has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop, communicate, and execute initiatives that deliver positive results for the industry,” said Tony McQuillan, vice president of sales for CCG Canada.

“Her extensive industry knowledge and dedication to continuous improvement make her a trusted advisor