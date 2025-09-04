I-CAR Announces 2025 Board Election Results

Non-profit training organization approves bylaw changes clarifying eligibility requirements for collision repair and related industry services segment representatives.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the results of its 2025 Board of Directors election, confirming four members to three-year terms while approving bylaw amendments that clarify collision repair segment seats are to be held exclusively by facility owners and operators.

The election, which concluded August 3 and took effect August 27, saw I-CAR Regular Members approve four candidates: