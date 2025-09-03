Women in Auto Care to Present Awards at AAPEX Breakfast Event

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, will hold its annual breakfast and debut an awards ceremony Nov. 5 during AAPEX in Las Vegas, Nev.

The breakfast and awards ceremony will run from 7 to 8:45 a.m. at the Venetian Expo. Tickets cost $60 per person. VIP tables are available by contacting Missy Stephens at missy.stephens@autocare.org.

The awards will recognize women and supporters in the automotive aftermarket industry. Five categories include Women of Excellence, Outstanding Leadership, Female Shop Owner of the Year, Company Ally of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

The group will also host