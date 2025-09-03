Urgent ‘Do Not Drive’ Recalls Spike 65% Since Summer 2024

CARFAX reports vehicle manufacturers are increasingly warning owners not to drive vehicles due to safety defects.

The number of critical “Do Not Drive” recalls has jumped more than 65% since the summer of 2024, to 725,000, according to a report by CARFAX. Vehicle manufacturers working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issue “Do Not Drive” recalls when a vehicle’s defect is so dangerous that it should not be operated under any circumstances — not even for a short trip.

The risk of a crash, fire, or serious injury is so severe that both manufacturers and federal safety regulators