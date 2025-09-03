Nationwide Membership Program Launches to Help Drivers Pay Collision Deductibles

A new membership program launched yesterday promises to pay drivers’ collision deductibles up to $2,000 while helping them reduce insurance premiums.

Deductify charges members $10.99 for $1,000 in deductible coverage to $19.99 per month for $2,000 of coverage for collision deductibles when accidents occur. The company says members can lower their annual insurance premiums by 5% to 40% by raising their deductibles. Annual membership plans are also available at discounted rates.

The program is available nationwide to all drivers regardless of age or driving record, according to the company.

“We built Deductify because we’ve seen the unfair reality of auto