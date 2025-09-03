Crash Champions Opens Eighth New Mexico Location

New facility is second location to open this year in Albuquerque.

Crash Champions announced today it opened its eighth New Mexico facility, a newly outfitted 22,000 square foot shop in North Albuquerque.

The new facility at 1624 Alameda Blvd. NW, marks the opening of Crash Champions’ second Albuquerque location this year. In January, the company opened Crash Champions Rio Bravo at 200 King Rd. SE.

“We’re proud of the continued expansion of the Crash Champions brand across Albuquerque and New Mexico,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’ve built a strong reputation in this market over the