SEMA Acquires Off-Road Business Association

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced August 29 it has acquired the Off-Road Business Association (ORBA), a nonprofit trade group representing businesses in the off-road and powersports industries.

SEMA did not disclose financial terms of the deal. The acquisition brings together two organizations that have collaborated on industry advocacy efforts, particularly regarding motorized vehicle access to public lands.

ORBA represents businesses involved with motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles. The group operates as a 501(c)(6) organization focused on advocacy and business development in the off-road sector.

“Today is a great day for off-road and powersports enthusiasts and the businesses who