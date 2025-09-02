CollisionWeek

Plasnomic Seeks Partners to Join Global Plastic Repair Alliance

Plasnomic announced August 28 that it is seeking repair providers, trainers and equipment manufacturers to join its Global Plastic Repair Alliance.

The company, established earlier this year, aims to standardize plastic repair processes in the collision repair industry. It announced the formation of its alliance council in May.

“We encourage the industry to sign up or nominate your preferred plastic repair provider in this industry-first initiative to globalize and unify plastic repair processes,” said Brian Driehorst, Plasnomic’s chief executive.

The alliance already includes U.S. companies Polyvance, 4Plastic and SEM, along with 3M and Mirka.

