Jason Trewin Named CEO of I-CAR Australia

I-CAR Australia appointed Jason Trewin as chief executive officer, promoting him from his previous role as chief operating officer.

Trewin has worked at I-CAR Australia for several years, where he has been involved in the organization’s growth and industry partnerships. The company provides training for collision repair standards.

The board of directors approved the appointment as part of what it called a realignment of CEO responsibilities to position the company for growth.

“I am honoured to lead I-CAR Australia as CEO,” Trewin said. “With the support of the board, management team, and above all our dedicated I-CAR team, I look