Consumer Sentiment Declines on Growing Inflation Worries

Consumer sentiment was down nearly 6% in August versus July, declining for the first time in four months.
Consumer sentiment confirmed its early-month reading, moving down about 6% from July, and over 14% from August 2024 according to the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers report released August 29.
The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 58.2 in the August 2025 survey, down 5.7% from 61.7 in July and down 14.3% from last August’s 67.9.
Consumer sentiment is now about 20% below December 2024, when sentiment had exhibited a post-election bump, but remains above the trough in sentiment seen in April.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.