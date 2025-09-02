CollisionWeek

Consumer Sentiment Declines on Growing Inflation Worries

Consumer sentiment was down nearly 6% in August versus July, declining for the first time in four months.

Consumer sentiment confirmed its early-month reading, moving down about 6% from July, and over 14% from August 2024 according to the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers report released August 29.

The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 58.2 in the August 2025 survey, down 5.7% from 61.7 in July and down 14.3% from last August’s 67.9.

Consumer sentiment is now about 20% below December 2024, when sentiment had exhibited a post-election bump, but remains above the trough in sentiment seen in April.

