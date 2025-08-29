Boyd Group Celebrates 1,000th Location Milestone

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) celebrated achieving its 1,000th location milestone on August 28th at a community event at its Gerber Collision & Glass location in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Boyd announced its 1,000-location achievement when reporting its second quarter results earlier this month.

“What an amazing accomplishment for our organization,” said Boyd Group President & Chief Executive Officer Brian Kaner. “I am proud to say the hard work and dedication of our more than 13,000 employees made this possible. We are also grateful to our valued customers, insurance company clients, and suppliers who certainly played a role in this achievement.