Will Jackson Named CFO of TERREPOWER Collision Business Unit

TERREPOWER appointed Will Jackson as chief financial officer of its Collision Business Unit, effective Sept. 1, the sustainable manufacturing company announced Wednesday.

Will Jackson

Jackson, a 17-year company veteran, previously served as interim CFO and has led multiple functions within TERREPOWER’s corporate finance team.

“Will’s appointment reflects his strategic leadership and the significant contributions he has made over the past 17 years,” said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. “He has led every major function within our corporate finance team and served as Interim CFO, helping shape our financial strategy at every level.”

Gillis said Jackson was instrumental in securing investments

