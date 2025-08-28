CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ezi Methods Celebrates Six Million Repair Method Download Milestone

Ezi Methods Celebrates Six Million Repair Method Download Milestone

By Leave a Comment

UK-based Ezi Methods has reached six million downloads of its automotive repair methods, with a user in Australia completing the milestone download.

Drive Group’s Site Manager Stephen Marshall (center) who downloaded the six millionth Ezi Methods repair method with Dave Marino, Chief Operating Officer and Steve Bubulj, Chief Executive Officer, Drive Group.

Stephen Marshall, site manager for a Drive Group repair center in Balcatta, Western Australia, downloaded the six millionth repair method from the company’s database. The platform currently contains nearly 80,000 repair methods covering 64 vehicle makes, 1,133 models and 1,548 body styles.

The company said download speeds have

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey