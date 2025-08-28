Ezi Methods Celebrates Six Million Repair Method Download Milestone

UK-based Ezi Methods has reached six million downloads of its automotive repair methods, with a user in Australia completing the milestone download.

Stephen Marshall, site manager for a Drive Group repair center in Balcatta, Western Australia, downloaded the six millionth repair method from the company’s database. The platform currently contains nearly 80,000 repair methods covering 64 vehicle makes, 1,133 models and 1,548 body styles.

The company said download speeds have