Stellantis Invests $41 Million in Georgia Parts Distribution Center

Stellantis will invest more than $41 million to build a 422,000-square-foot Mopar parts distribution center in Forsyth, Georgia, the company announced today.

The facility, located about 60 miles south of Atlanta, will support approximately 90 United Auto Work (UAW)-represented jobs and serve dealers and customers throughout the Southeast United States. The center is expected to improve parts distribution efficiency through advanced automation technology.

“This facility represents a critical investment in Mopar’s long-term growth strategy and our ability to support the dedicated workforce that drives our success,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “It provides our UAW-represented