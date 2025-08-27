MSO Symposium Registration Now Open

November 3 event will be held in Las Vegas prior to AAPEX and SEMA.

Registration has opened for the 14th annual MSO Symposium. The event is scheduled for November 3 in Las Vegas ahead of the AAPEX and SEMA trade shows.

Advance registration rates are available online for a limited time. Attendance is restricted to collision repair industry employees of multi-shop operators, staff from independent repair facilities with more than $3 million in annual sales, vehicle manufacturers and insurance representatives.

“This event is unique because it’s designed by decision-makers, for decision-makers,” said Gary Bunce, senior vice president of sales