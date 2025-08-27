Kansas Auto Custom Shop Seized for Failure to Pay More than $450,000 in Sales and Corporate Taxes

Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) accompanied by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department on August 13 executed tax warrants and seized the assets of American Fusion Wheels in Shawnee, Kan. for nonpayment of Sales tax and Corporate Tax totaling $451,615.53.

Assets seized include all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner. The business was sealed closed with a public notice posted on the outside. All seized assets will be sold at public auction, and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

According to KDOR, its policy and practice