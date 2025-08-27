CollisionWeek

California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association Proposes Political Action Sub-Committee

The California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association (CAWA) is developing plans to establish a Political Action Sub-Committee to increase its influence in state policy matters affecting the automotive aftermarket industry.

CAWA’s Legislative Team and Board of Directors member Jeff Groves of O’Reilly Auto Parts have drafted a concept paper for the proposed sub-committee. The plan will be presented to the Public Affairs Committee and Board of Directors for approval at the association’s January 2026 meeting.

The sub-committee would focus on educating lawmakers about CAWA member priorities, engaging with policymakers on business-friendly legislation and supporting fundraising for the organization’s political action committee fund.

