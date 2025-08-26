CollisionWeek

Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Set New Record in July

Auto policies were up by over 19% from July 2024.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 25,902,000 in July, an increase of 3,893,700 or 17.7% from 22,008,300 in July 2024. The July total personal auto policies in force set another new record for the company, continuing a streak that began in early 2024.

Policies in Force

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year continues at a very high level, though has slowed on a percentage basis given the strong growth performance last year. July 2024 had been 12% above July 2023, the first

