LKQ Sells Self Service Segment

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Self Service segment, Pick Your Part, to an affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC for an enterprise value of $410 million, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments. This proposed transaction was the result of a competitive bid sale process that attracted interest from several parties.

“Today’s announcement marks another important step in our multi-year transformation to simplify our portfolio and become a more focused, high-performing company with leadership positions in our priority segments,” said Justin Jude, LKQ’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While

