CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lexus and Subaru Lead in American Customer Satisfaction Index 2025 Auto Study

Lexus and Subaru Lead in American Customer Satisfaction Index 2025 Auto Study

By Leave a Comment

The U.S. automobile industry reached its highest level of vehicles sold in five years, yet there are risks with drivers now staring at longer periods of larger payments — something that has impacted customer satisfaction.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2025, overall driver satisfaction slips 1% to a score of 79 (on a 100-point scale) as inventory levels return to normal. The luxury segment dips 1% to 80 while the mass-market segment is unchanged at 79. Smaller brands (both mass market and luxury) that comprise the “all others” measure slide 9% to 74.

As car

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey