Hyundai Motor Group Boosts U.S. Investment to $26 Billion

Vehicle manufacturer plans steel mill, expanded production capacity and robotics facility through 2028.

Hyundai Motor Group will invest $26 billion in the United States from 2025 to 2028, the South Korean vehicle manufacturer announced Monday, marking a $5 billion increase from its previous commitment.

The investment will fund a new steel mill in Louisiana, expanded automotive production capacity and a robotics manufacturing facility with 30,000-unit annual capacity. The company expects the projects to create 25,000 direct jobs by 2028.

The announcement represents an increase from the $21 billion allocation Hyundai announced in March 2025 for its U.S. operations.

The steel