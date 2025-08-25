Mo Khalid Named COO at Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has appointed Mo Khalid as executive vice president and chief operating officer, the company announced Monday.
Khalid previously served as executive vice president and president of Take 5 Oil Change. Tim Austin, who was chief operating officer of Take 5, will succeed Khalid as Take 5 president.
“Mo is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success,” said Danny Rivera, president and chief executive officer. “As President of Take 5, he helped grow the business to more than 1,200 locations as
