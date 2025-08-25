August New-Vehicle Sales Projected Up 8.2% Compared to Last Year

EV share at all-time high as consumers accelerate purchases prior to expiration of U.S. subsidies next month.

Total new-vehicle sales for August 2025, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,483,000, an 8.2% increase year over year, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. August 2025 has 27 selling days, one fewer than August 2024. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 4.4% from 2024.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 16.1 million units, up 1.0