ASE Education Foundation Awards Busch Memorial Scholarships

Evan Matson and Brody Oswald have been awarded the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the 2025-26 school year. Presented by the ASE Education Foundation, the two honorees received the scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement. Matson is a student at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. and Oswald attends the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa.

“Every year it gets harder to choose our Michael Busch scholarship recipients because there are so many outstanding candidates who apply,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Both Evan and Brody excelled academically and distinguished themselves as leaders in their schools