CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Members Learn About Essential Employee Handbook Components

AASP/NJ Members Learn About Essential Employee Handbook Components

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted a webinar August 20 addressing employee handbook requirements and risk management strategies for collision repair and mechanical shops.

AASP-NJ logoAttorneys Seth Rosenstein and Layne Feldman of Ansell Grimm and Aaron PC led the session, emphasizing that generic templates fail to address automotive industry-specific practices.

The lawyers outlined essential handbook components including mission statements, personal protective equipment policies, cybersecurity protocols, Equal Employment Opportunity guidelines, anti-harassment policies and New Jersey state law requirements.

“Compensation and benefits is what employees will be likely to flip to first,” Feldman said. “They will want to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey