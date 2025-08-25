AASP/NJ Members Learn About Essential Employee Handbook Components

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted a webinar August 20 addressing employee handbook requirements and risk management strategies for collision repair and mechanical shops.

Attorneys Seth Rosenstein and Layne Feldman of Ansell Grimm and Aaron PC led the session, emphasizing that generic templates fail to address automotive industry-specific practices.

The lawyers outlined essential handbook components including mission statements, personal protective equipment policies, cybersecurity protocols, Equal Employment Opportunity guidelines, anti-harassment policies and New Jersey state law requirements.

“Compensation and benefits is what employees will be likely to flip to first,” Feldman said. “They will want to