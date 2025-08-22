VinFast Opens First California Dealership in San Diego

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) opened its first California dealership in San Diego, marking the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer’s latest expansion into the U.S. market and ending its direct-sales model in the state.

The dealership, VinFast San Diego, is operated by Sunroad Automotive Group and offers the company’s two electric SUVs available in the United States: the five-passenger VF 8 and seven-passenger VF 9.

VinFast has identified California as a priority market due to electric vehicle growth potential and is evaluating additional dealership opportunities throughout the state.

“We’re incredibly proud to be VinFast’s first dealership partner in California, and to join