SEMA Calls for ADAS Policy Changes in Highway Bill Comments

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is calling on federal transportation officials and Congress to develop comprehensive policies that address how aftermarket vehicle modifications interact with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles. The policy request calls for neutral validation protocols for calibrations and visual or electronic diagnostic indicators to assure systems are functioning properly.

SEMA submitted detailed comments to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) regarding the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization bill.

The organization argues common aftermarket products including vehicle wraps, lift kits, bike racks, bumpers, winches and sideview mirrors must work properly with ADAS technology to maintain