Nearly Half of Auto Insurance Policies Shopped in Past Year

Premium rate reductions increased shopping activity.

Consumer auto insurance shopping increased 9.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, while new policy growth rose 3.6%, according to data released August 19 by LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The analytics company’s quarterly U.S. Insurance Demand Meter found that 46.5% of policies in force had been shopped at least once in the past 12 months by the end of Q2 — the highest rate since the company began tracking the metric in 2020.

Four states dominated shopping volumes: New Jersey led with 33% growth, followed by Texas at 17%, California at 16% and Florida