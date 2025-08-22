John Mendel Elected Chairman of LKQ Corporation Board

Guhan Subramanian retires as chairman and will retire from the Board on January 1, 2026

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) announced that John Mendel has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. This follows Guhan Subramanian’s decision to step down as Chairman this month and to retire from the Board on January 1, 2026. Subramanian has agreed to remain on the Board for the duration of the year to support a seamless transition process and other initiatives in progress.

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance its corporate governance practices, LKQ has been actively reviewing its Board composition, policies and procedures with the support of highly qualified outside advisors. This process resulted in Mr. Mendel being identified as the right individual to serve as the Company’s next Chairman. He has been a member of the Board since August 2018. He also brings extensive automotive and wholesale distribution industry experience having served as an executive with American Honda, Ford, Lincoln, Mercury and Mazda America over his more than 45-year career.

Mendel said, “I am incredibly excited to become Chairman and to work with the leadership team in new and creative ways to accelerate the execution of LKQ’s strategic priorities. We are going to retain an intense focus on simplifying our business portfolio, further implementing a leaner operating model, investing in organic growth opportunities and maintaining a balanced capital allocation policy. The Board has a robust and proactive working relationship with Justin Jude, who is committed to moving with speed and urgency to capture greater market share and enhance shareholder value. On behalf of everyone at LKQ, I also want to take this opportunity to thank Guhan for his contributions, leadership and vision during his tenure on the Board.”

Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I also want to thank Guhan for his service at LKQ. By bringing in fresh perspectives and diverse expertise, we are positioning our Company for sustained growth and success. The new insights and innovative ideas from the refreshed Board will undoubtedly contribute to our strategic goals and drive greater value for our shareholders.”

Subramanian commented, “Serving on the Board of LKQ, as we have built this business over the past decade, has been an honor. I thank the entire executive team and Board for their hard work and dedication.”

Mendel was the Executive Vice President, Automotive Division, of American Honda Motor Company from November 2004 until his retirement in April 2017, where he was responsible for Automotive business sales, marketing, product development, public relations, vehicle planning, logistics and distribution.

Prior to Honda, he worked for Ford Motor Company from July 1976 to November 2004, including in a variety of roles related to field operations and commercial marketing across the Ford, Lincoln and Mercury brands, before serving as Chief Operating Officer of Mazda America from 2001 to 2004.

Mendel received a B.A. in business and economics from Austin College and an M.B.A. from Duke University.