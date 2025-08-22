Collision Repair Industry Production Down in June

Production was down both month over month and year over year.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary June collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down both compared to May and last year. Monthly production has been down in seven of the past 12 months compared to the previous year. The last month that had been above year ago levels was January that had been 1.7% above January 2024.

Production peaked in April 2023 at 8.26 million hours per week.

The production