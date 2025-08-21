CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / US-EU Reach Trade Framework Deal with Auto Tariff Cuts

US-EU Reach Trade Framework Deal with Auto Tariff Cuts

By Leave a Comment

The United States and European Union today announced a sweeping trade framework agreement that would eliminate most tariffs on automobiles and auto parts while establishing new trade commitments worth more than $1.3 trillion.

European vehicle manufacturers are set to benefit from substantial tariff reductions on autos and auto parts imported into the US once the EU introduces required legislation.

Under the agreement, the US will reduce Section 232 tariffs on EU automobiles and auto parts to 15% when the EU formally introduces legislation to cut its own tariffs on US goods.

Currently, EU autos and auto parts are subject to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey