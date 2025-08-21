CollisionWeek

Hyman’s Specialty Paint Joins Refinish Distributors Alliance

Hyman’s Specialty Paint has joined the Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA).

Refinish Distributors Alliance - RDA logoThe Chicago, Ill.-based paint distributor operates six locations across the Midwest, serving collision repair centers and industrial partners as an authorized distributor for Akzo and BASF products. Founded in 1927 as Hyman’s Auto Supply by Morris Hyman, the company has remained family-owned for 98 years.

“We are excited to have Hyman’s Specialty Paint as part of the RDA organization,” said RDA Executive Director Ben Jacobson. “Dave Hyman and their team exemplifies what our group is all about, Premier PBE Distributor’s providing exclusive networking, products and services.”

RDA represents 19 independent

