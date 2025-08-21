CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Drivers Must Intervene with Traffic Assistance Systems Every 10 Minutes

Drivers Must Intervene with Traffic Assistance Systems Every 10 Minutes

By Leave a Comment

AAA research finds driver intervention required every 3.8 miles on average.

Drivers using advanced driving assistance systems in heavy traffic had to intervene roughly every 9 minutes due to safety concerns, according to a new study released today by AAA.

The automotive organization tested five passenger vehicles equipped with Active Driving Assistance systems, also known as Traffic Jam Assistance, on limited-access highways during high-traffic conditions.

Notable events occurred every 3.2 miles, or approximately every 9.1 minutes on average, AAA reported. The most frequent problems were inadequate responses to vehicles cutting into the lane ahead of the test vehicle, which required

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey