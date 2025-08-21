Drivers Must Intervene with Traffic Assistance Systems Every 10 Minutes

AAA research finds driver intervention required every 3.8 miles on average.

Drivers using advanced driving assistance systems in heavy traffic had to intervene roughly every 9 minutes due to safety concerns, according to a new study released today by AAA.

The automotive organization tested five passenger vehicles equipped with Active Driving Assistance systems, also known as Traffic Jam Assistance, on limited-access highways during high-traffic conditions.

Notable events occurred every 3.2 miles, or approximately every 9.1 minutes on average, AAA reported. The most frequent problems were inadequate responses to vehicles cutting into the lane ahead of the test vehicle, which required