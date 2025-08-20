NJ Attorney General’s Office Announces over $500,000 in Grants to Deter Impaired Driving

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) announced the launch of enhanced enforcement efforts to deter impaired driving in New Jersey. Grant funding from HTS will support law enforcement agencies across the state in conducting patrols and sobriety checkpoints to remove alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers from the roads.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs until Labor Day, which is September 1. It is part of a national initiative aimed at reducing crash risks and increasing awareness about impaired driving during the busy summer months. To aid New Jersey’s enforcement,