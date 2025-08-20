CollisionWeek

Honda and Helm.ai Agree to Multi-Year ADAS Joint Development Agreement

Helm.ai, a provider of autonomous driving AI software, announced a multi-year joint development agreement with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Through this collaboration, the two companies will accelerate the development of Honda’s next-generation self-driving capabilities, including its Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) platform.

Honda logoThe partnership centers on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for production consumer cars, leveraging Helm.ai’s full stack real-time AI software and large-scale autolabeling and generative simulation foundation models for development and validation. Helm.ai will contribute its full suite of products geared toward highway and urban autonomy, including its perception stack (Helm.ai Vision), vision-based real-time path prediction AI (Helm.ai Driver),

