Auto Insurance Premiums Projected to Rise 4% or More by the End of 2025

Insurify projects prolonged tariffs could increase premiums as much as 7% nationally by the end of the year, up from 4% without tariffs.

According to a report by Insurify, auto insurance companies looked at 2025 as a year to keep insurance rates stable, or even cut them, after years of premium increases. In the first half of the year, rates were steady nationally and decreased in 27 states.

The report cautions that tariffs and inflation could derail that trend. Some insurers may have already accounted for tariffs when setting rates, while others may have to raise rates if tariffs increase