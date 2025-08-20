CollisionWeek

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

By Leave a Comment

Federated Auto Parts is honoring 13 exceptional students with Art Fisher Memorial scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year.

This year’s recipients include:

  • Andre Bennett (Coatesville, Pennsylvania)
  • Kimberly Betty (Farmington Hills, Michigan)
  • Clayton Ex (Flint, Michigan)
  • Joseph Hayes (Galax, Virginia)
  • Tyler Howard (Mora, Missouri)
  • Aiden Logan (Evansville, Indiana)
  • Ryan Offstein (McDonald, Pennsylvania)
  • Allison Prentice (Eldorado, Illinois)
  • Mercedes Siebolds (Waco, Texas)
  • Logan Smith (El Dorado Hills, California)
  • Andrew Vance (Olathe, Kansas)
  • Jaden Wright (Rockton, Illinois)
  • Adam Zwastetzky (Gibsonia, Pennsylvania)

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, the scholarships are presented in memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts.

