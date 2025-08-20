Art Fisher Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

Federated Auto Parts is honoring 13 exceptional students with Art Fisher Memorial scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year.

This year’s recipients include:

Andre Bennett (Coatesville, Pennsylvania)

Kimberly Betty (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Clayton Ex (Flint, Michigan)

Joseph Hayes (Galax, Virginia)

Tyler Howard (Mora, Missouri)

Aiden Logan (Evansville, Indiana)

Ryan Offstein (McDonald, Pennsylvania)

Allison Prentice (Eldorado, Illinois)

Mercedes Siebolds (Waco, Texas)

Logan Smith (El Dorado Hills, California)

Andrew Vance (Olathe, Kansas)

Jaden Wright (Rockton, Illinois)

Adam Zwastetzky (Gibsonia, Pennsylvania)

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, the scholarships are presented in memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts.

