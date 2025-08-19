WIN Announces Keynote Speakers for October 9-10 Virtual Collision Repair Conference

Early bird registration open through September 1.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced addition details for its first-ever industry-wide Virtual Conference, being held October 9-10.

The conference is themed, “The Magic Continues”, as a virtual continuation of the recent impactful in person conference WIN held earlier this year in Orlando. It will provide accessibility and education to the vast array of conference attendees wherever they are located.

Registration for the event is open online with special early-bird pricing available through Sept. 1.

The conference’s two keynote speakers and overall curriculum have been announced, with the event headlined by Lauren Kolak,